Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

