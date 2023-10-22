17,648 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

