Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

