76,010 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

