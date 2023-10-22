Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Avantor Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.54 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

