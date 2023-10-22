Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.8 %

PSA opened at $251.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.57. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $250.82 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

