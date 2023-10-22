Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $12.41 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.