Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $77,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

