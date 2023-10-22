Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.