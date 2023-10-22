Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEU stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

