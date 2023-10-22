Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $854.98 and a 200-day moving average of $800.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.17 and a 52-week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

