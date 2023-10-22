Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

