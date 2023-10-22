Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

