Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.