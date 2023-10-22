PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

