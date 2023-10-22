Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,195 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.40% of StoneX Group worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $3,179,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in StoneX Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $776.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.