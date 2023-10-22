Head-To-Head Review: FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDY) vs. Its Competitors

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) is one of 154 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FLSmidth & Co. A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A 5.93 FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors $4.56 billion $428.06 million -265.44

Profitability

FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors -13.72% -2.55% 0.57%

Dividends

FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors 939 3291 4340 43 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 30.04%. Given FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLSmidth & Co. A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FLSmidth & Co. A/S competitors beat FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.