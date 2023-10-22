Head-To-Head Review: FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDY) vs. Its Competitors

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) is one of 154 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FLSmidth & Co. A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|5.93
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors
|$4.56 billion
|$428.06 million
|-265.44
Profitability
This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors
|-13.72%
|-2.55%
|0.57%
Dividends
FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2.00
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors
|939
|3291
|4340
|43
|2.40
As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 30.04%. Given FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLSmidth & Co. A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
FLSmidth & Co. A/S competitors beat FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.
