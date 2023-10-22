Contrasting Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 3.06% 7.94% 5.81% Budweiser Brewing Company APAC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Beer and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $2.09 billion 2.16 $67.26 million $5.27 70.11 Budweiser Brewing Company APAC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC.

64.1% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Beer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boston Beer and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 4 7 3 0 1.93 Budweiser Brewing Company APAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Beer presently has a consensus target price of $328.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Budweiser Brewing Company APAC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin. It also offers ready-to-drink products, energy drinks, and spirits. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited is a subsidiary of AB InBev Brewing Company (APAC) Limited.

