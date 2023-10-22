Contrasting ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ANA and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $12.64 billion N/A $662.13 million $0.35 11.13 Raiffeisen Bank International $12.56 billion 0.37 $3.82 billion N/A N/A

This table compares ANA and Raiffeisen Bank International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Raiffeisen Bank International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA.

Volatility & Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.53% 13.39% 3.49% Raiffeisen Bank International 20.20% 17.04% 1.55%

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats ANA on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, settlement, credit and debit cards, credit guarantees, letters of credit, acceptances, securities, asset management, custody and fiduciary, and foreign exchange services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Raiffeisen Bank International AG operates as a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Banks.

