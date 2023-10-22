Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) versus National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Financial Comparison

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Big Yellow Group and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Yellow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 National Storage Affiliates Trust 3 6 1 0 1.80

Profitability

Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,245.20%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $37.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Big Yellow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

This table compares Big Yellow Group and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.34% 5.28% 1.83%

Dividends

Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 215.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Yellow Group and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 26.38 National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 3.34 $103.74 million $1.04 28.88

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Big Yellow Group. Big Yellow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Big Yellow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.