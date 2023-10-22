Atlas Copco (ATLKY) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) is one of 399 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Copco to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atlas Copco pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco’s competitors have a beta of 2.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 2 4 3 0 2.11 Atlas Copco Competitors 1421 4193 4233 45 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Copco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Copco presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 771.63%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 334.04%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $14.02 billion $2.33 billion 24.27 Atlas Copco Competitors $12.56 billion $1.24 billion 12.31

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Atlas Copco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.15% 31.28% 14.47% Atlas Copco Competitors -10.74% 7.75% 2.73%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

