Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,760,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 194,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

