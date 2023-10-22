Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

