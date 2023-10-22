Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 787 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 787 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.