Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.31 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.12. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

