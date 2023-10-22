Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.88. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 28,808 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

