Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.56. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 50,110 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTG

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83. The company has a market cap of C$82.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.37.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3180987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.