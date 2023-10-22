Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.49

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.49 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 221.23 ($2.70). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.61), with a volume of 237,925 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.04) to GBX 280 ($3.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.49) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £864.82 million, a PE ratio of 4,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.26.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

