Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares changing hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.