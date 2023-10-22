Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.35). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.35), with a volume of 54,471 shares changing hands.
Cambian Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.40.
Cambian Group Company Profile
Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cambian Group
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.