North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 190,000 shares traded.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
North Bay Resources Company Profile
North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.
