Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.85

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $11.55. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.57%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

