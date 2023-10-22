Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

