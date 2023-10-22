HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,178 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.99. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

