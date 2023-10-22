HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NUE opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

