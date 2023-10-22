HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in NMI by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

