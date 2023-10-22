HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in CACI International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CACI International by 69.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CACI International by 11.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

Shares of CACI opened at $327.06 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $262.40 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.32 and a 200-day moving average of $323.36.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

