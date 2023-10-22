HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.3 %

MMS stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

