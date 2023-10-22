HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,109 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 46.2% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $86,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI opened at $10.13 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOI

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $116,742.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at $123,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $116,742.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,854 shares of company stock worth $221,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.