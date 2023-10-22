HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,368 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.19 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

