HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.66 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

