Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Trimmed by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Valvoline news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

