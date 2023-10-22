JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Boosted by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2,432.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $266,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,885,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.