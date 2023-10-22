SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Increased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,734.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $144,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SDY opened at $111.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.20.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

