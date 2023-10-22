Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4,148.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $69,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day moving average of $242.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $225.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

