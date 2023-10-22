Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys 571,020 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3,129.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

