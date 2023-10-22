PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2,764.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,195 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

