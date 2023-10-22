Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3,171.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.7% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

