Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3,517.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,289 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.