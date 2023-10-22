Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4,243.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

